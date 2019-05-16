1020 Goldenrod Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage media room

his open concept floor plan is great for entertaining. Gorgeous hand scraped wood flooring throughout the first floor. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, media room and game room! This large kitchen includes granite countertops, pot filler and gas range which is open to the family room. Master bedroom is located down stairs with an attached bathroom with separate shower with bench and soaking tub. Off the oversized garage entry you will find a mud room great for coat and shoe storage. Upstairs you will find a balcony off the game room, a media room with tiered seating space and a spacious laundry room which is great for a large family.