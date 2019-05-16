All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:20 AM

1020 Goldenrod Lane

1020 Goldenrod Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Goldenrod Ln, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
his open concept floor plan is great for entertaining. Gorgeous hand scraped wood flooring throughout the first floor. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, media room and game room! This large kitchen includes granite countertops, pot filler and gas range which is open to the family room. Master bedroom is located down stairs with an attached bathroom with separate shower with bench and soaking tub. Off the oversized garage entry you will find a mud room great for coat and shoe storage. Upstairs you will find a balcony off the game room, a media room with tiered seating space and a spacious laundry room which is great for a large family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Goldenrod Lane have any available units?
1020 Goldenrod Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1020 Goldenrod Lane have?
Some of 1020 Goldenrod Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Goldenrod Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Goldenrod Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Goldenrod Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Goldenrod Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1020 Goldenrod Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Goldenrod Lane offers parking.
Does 1020 Goldenrod Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Goldenrod Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Goldenrod Lane have a pool?
No, 1020 Goldenrod Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Goldenrod Lane have accessible units?
No, 1020 Goldenrod Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Goldenrod Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Goldenrod Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Goldenrod Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Goldenrod Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

