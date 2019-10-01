All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated October 1 2019 at 4:07 PM

1012 Lake Hollow Dr

1012 Lake Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Lake Hollow Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful open floorplan home that includes a private study, chef’s kitchen, stainless steel appliances, new fixtures, over-sized family room with wall speakers, and private master suite with custom walk-in shower. Relax on the large covered front porch or enjoy the back patio under a brand new pergola.

RENTLY SELF-TOUR: You can view this home on your own, right now! No appointment needed. The process is simple by downloading the Rently.com smartphone app, signing up and searching for the home address to schedule a self-tour.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available 10/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Lake Hollow Dr have any available units?
1012 Lake Hollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 1012 Lake Hollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Lake Hollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Lake Hollow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Lake Hollow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Lake Hollow Dr offer parking?
No, 1012 Lake Hollow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Lake Hollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Lake Hollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Lake Hollow Dr have a pool?
No, 1012 Lake Hollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Lake Hollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 1012 Lake Hollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Lake Hollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Lake Hollow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Lake Hollow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Lake Hollow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

