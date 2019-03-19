Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
200 Lacellus Street
200 Lacellus Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
200 Lacellus Street, Palmer, TX 75152
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious backyard and located close town.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 Lacellus Street have any available units?
200 Lacellus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palmer, TX
.
Is 200 Lacellus Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 Lacellus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Lacellus Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 Lacellus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palmer
.
Does 200 Lacellus Street offer parking?
No, 200 Lacellus Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 Lacellus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Lacellus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Lacellus Street have a pool?
No, 200 Lacellus Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 Lacellus Street have accessible units?
No, 200 Lacellus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Lacellus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Lacellus Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Lacellus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Lacellus Street does not have units with air conditioning.
