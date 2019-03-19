All apartments in Palmer
Find more places like 200 Lacellus Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmer, TX
/
200 Lacellus Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

200 Lacellus Street

200 Lacellus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

200 Lacellus Street, Palmer, TX 75152

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious backyard and located close town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Lacellus Street have any available units?
200 Lacellus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmer, TX.
Is 200 Lacellus Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 Lacellus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Lacellus Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 Lacellus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmer.
Does 200 Lacellus Street offer parking?
No, 200 Lacellus Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 Lacellus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Lacellus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Lacellus Street have a pool?
No, 200 Lacellus Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 Lacellus Street have accessible units?
No, 200 Lacellus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Lacellus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Lacellus Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Lacellus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Lacellus Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXEnnis, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TXMidlothian, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TX
Duncanville, TXCorsicana, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXTerrell, TXRowlett, TXRockwall, TXFarmers Branch, TXSachse, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District