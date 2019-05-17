161 E Canton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Brick Home, 3/2, With Open Floorplan in Palmer TX - You will love this brick home and the beautiful open floor plan. Come home to an efficient, clean home ready for move in. The stained concrete flooring throughout the home shines bright and all the windows create amazing natural light! Don't miss out on this one, because it will rent very fast! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and require a pet deposit.



(RLNE3911903)