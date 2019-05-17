All apartments in Palmer
Last updated May 17 2019 at 12:16 PM

161 E Canton Street

161 E Canton St · No Longer Available
Location

161 E Canton St, Palmer, TX 75152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Beautiful Brick Home, 3/2, With Open Floorplan in Palmer TX - You will love this brick home and the beautiful open floor plan. Come home to an efficient, clean home ready for move in. The stained concrete flooring throughout the home shines bright and all the windows create amazing natural light! Don't miss out on this one, because it will rent very fast! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and require a pet deposit.

(RLNE3911903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

