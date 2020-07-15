Apartment List
/
TX
/
nolanville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

157 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Nolanville, TX

Finding an apartment in Nolanville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
212 Sims Ridge
212 Sims Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1824 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 17

Last updated April 1 at 05:55 AM
1 Unit Available
210 Cedar Ridge Drive
210 Cedar Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1673 sqft
210 Cedar Ridge Drive Available 04/16/20 210 Cedar Ridge Dr, Nolanville - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with study single family home is located in Nolanville. Neutral color palette ensures that your furniture will go well with the color scheme.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
119 Boxer
119 Boxer St, Nolanville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1077 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
Results within 1 mile of Nolanville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
9 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$605
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1805 Sutton Place POOL
1805 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1897 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and a pool. Dogs only. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 Sutton Place
1915 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,615
2296 sqft
1915 Sutton Place Available 08/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Sutton Place Schools: Nolanville Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Windridge
109 Wind Ridge Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1853 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Quiet hilltop home in Harker Heights. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 dinings, 1 living home is ready for your family.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
608 Man O War Drive
608 Man O War Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1706 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom! This lovely home features a nice and spacious livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bath boasts double vanities and a garden tub.
Results within 5 miles of Nolanville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$651
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
15 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
2 Bedrooms
$870
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
2 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
7 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
6 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$754
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1404 Cedar Dr
1404 Cedar Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1207 sqft
1404 Cedar Dr Available 08/11/20 - Charming three bedroom home in north Killeen, established neighborhood, fenced yard, open rear patio, two car garage with built in cabinets for storage, two bathrooms, close to schools, shopping, and Ft.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1208 Chaucer Lane
1208 Chaucer Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
1794 sqft
1208 Chaucer Lane Available 08/05/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 05, 2020** - Subdivision: Knights Ridge Schools: Skipcha Elementary School Nolan Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hymesa Estates
4705 Fawn
4705 Fawn Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1371 sqft
4705 Fawn Available 09/09/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath all electric brick home located in White Rock Estates.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Skipcha South
509 Lakota Ln
509 Lakota Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2855 sqft
509 Lakota Ln Available 08/26/20 Wow, run—don’t walk or you will miss out on one of the most inviting homes on the market. - Easy to care for vinyl plank flooring downstairs as you enter the home into the living areas.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3801 Winchester
3801 Winchester Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1113 sqft
3801 Winchester Available 08/12/20 Northeast Killeen - 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home in Northeast Killeen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2409 Caprice Dr.
2409 Caprice Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1092 sqft
2409 Caprice Dr. Available 09/13/20 COMING SOON! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath house in residential area. Near Long Branch Park with easy access to shopping on Rancier. Very close to Fort Hood.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
307 HIGHLAND OAKS
307 Highland Oaks Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2602 sqft
307 HIGHLAND OAKS Available 08/17/20 Harker Heights Home with 3 bedrooms/2 baths! - SPACIOUS HOME ON A LARGE CORNER LOT. FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM IN ONE. KITCHEN OVER LOOKS SUNKEN DEN WHICH HAS A BEAUTIFUL FULL WALL FIREPLACE.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2102 Beta Cir
2102 Beta Circle, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$865
Available 08/15/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining areas. Features include a fireplace, security bars, 2 car garage, covered patio and fenced yard. Security Deposit $865 (RLNE1365305)

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rose
1402 Rose
1402 Rose Avenue, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1347 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 garage home with a with 2 car garage features washer and dryer connections, gas range, fireplace, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Nolanville, TX

Finding an apartment in Nolanville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Nolanville 3 BedroomsNolanville Apartments with BalconiesNolanville Apartments with Garages
Nolanville Apartments with ParkingNolanville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nolanville Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College