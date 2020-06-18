Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

2017 Red Fox Dr Available 07/29/20 Beautiful Executive Home in Bella Charca, Nolanville! - Video Tour Available at Centexpm.net! Absolutely Wont Last!! Prepare to be impressed with this gorgeous contemporary home located in the highly sought after gated community of Bella Charca and built by Omega Homes in 2012. Enter this executive home owners association through a coded gate and meander through beautiful rolling hills, a private lake, walking path and some of the most beautifully kept homes in the area. Enjoy a facade of stunning solid stone and stucco exterior, beautiful-healthy landscaping beds edged with stone. Enter through an impressive tiled Foyer and into the massive living room (19.3x18) featuring tall ceilings, a wall of oversized windows with a view into the tree filled back yard and an oversized tray ceiling with custom molding. Continue into the large kitchen with impressive solid wood recessed cabinets finished in a beautiful deep espresso, recessed lighting, granite counter tops with accented ceramic backsplash, a center island with additional cabinet storage and electrical outlets, deep enclosed pantry, upgraded stainless steel appliances to include side by side French door refrigerator/freezer with indoor ice and water, solid surface range, built in microwave and dishwasher. Separated from the kitchen with rounded wall transitions, the large dining room (10.8x13.7) features barn vaulted ceilings, a stunning drop pendant light fixture, oversized windows with a view of the back yard and access to the oversized, covered back patio. Located off one side of the home are all three minor bedrooms (10x11, 12.2x13 & 11x13.10) and a full guest bath with granite counter top and recessed ceramic sink. Located on the opposite side of the home is the XL luxurious master suite (17x17.10) with en suite five piece master bath which includes his and her granite topped vanity with recessed ceramic sinks, stand alone shower trimmed in rubbed bronze, soaking tub and large walk in closet. Other upgrades in this home include linen closets off both bathrooms, double pane insulated windows, tall ceilings throughout, barn vaulted ceilings, all rubbed bronze fixtures, gorgeous cappuccino colored walls with bright white trim and doors, beige shaved Berber carpeting in all living areas, 12x12 tumbled stone look ceramic tile in all wet areas, 2 car garage with opener, in-ground sprinkler system, privacy fenced back yard, extended corner lot for maximum privacy and much more.



Our Guarantee: I would like to tell you a little bit about Central Texas Property Management. We are the only property management company in the area that offers a 100% Clean Guarantee! Our guarantee is simpleIf we fail to delight you with the cleanliness of your new home, we will rush back prior to your move in to make it right. How is it possible for us to offer you this guarantee? Our commitment to excellence and quality control makes it easy. Because of this guarantee, we are one of the only companies in the area that will lease a property sight unseen. This gives you the ability to choose among the best possible available properties, rather than waiting until you arrive and only having the ability to choose from what is left. In addition, the process of leasing a property from out of the area has never been easier and can all be accomplished over the internet. You dont even need to have the ability to print, or sign a form through our easy Docusign procedure just read and agree and you are done!



Pet Policy: Each property owner is allowed to set their own pet policy. All pets must be properly licensed, have shots required by statute, and be spayed or neutered. Please be prepared to show documentation.

1. Breeds with a disposition for aggressive behavior are prohibited.

2. Most properties have restrictions on the number of pets and/or the size of the pet. Please check with the property listing for specific details.

3. Be prepared to provide a picture of your pet and vaccination records.

4. A pet deposit and monthly pet rent will be charged for each pet. The amount of these deposits and rent will vary depending on owner policy and size of the pet.

Application Procedures: Central Texas Property Management, Ltd. operates on a "first come, first serve" basis. Most of our rentals are leased via the internet. In order to hold a property, each adult applicant will complete a rental application, pay an application fee AND the security deposit. All applications will be considered in the order completed as long as no conditions apply. A completed application includes all fields complete, all documents requested attached and application fees paid.



To apply for this property, follow these procedures:



When you are ready to complete your rental application, follow these easy step by step instructions:



1.) Go to www.centexpm.net from the blue banner across the top of the page choose Applicants from the drop-down list and then select "Available Properties". You will be redirected to our availability page.

2.) Scroll down the list of available properties until you have located the property you are interested in and click the RED APPLY NOW Button.

3.) You will be redirected to a secure site where you will complete your rental application. Please be as thorough as possible and complete each field of the application from start to finish.

4.) Once you have completed the application it will direct you to the next step to pay your application fee. That fee can be paid with a credit or debit card.

5.) You will be contacted to review the terms of the property to include rent and move in date prior to your application being processed.

6.) Upon application approval, we will send you a payment link. PLEASE NOTE: No property will be placed on hold until a deposit is received.



Disclaimer

The accuracy of information, regardless of source, including but not limited to pictures, square footage, amenities, rent prices, deposits, pet policies is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspections and/or with appropriate professionals. The information provided at this site is provided solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell, rent, or advertise real estate outside of the State in which the Owner of the site is licensed. The owner is not making any warranties or representatives concerning any of these properties including their availability. Information on this site is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Central Texas Property Management, LLC is a real estate brokerage also operating under the name Central Texas Property Management. Central Texas Property Management, LLC, Robin Cargill Broker. 455 E. Central Texas Expressway Suite 100, Harker Heights, TX 76548.



