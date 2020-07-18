All apartments in Navarro County
Find more places like 401 Pecan Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Navarro County, TX
/
401 Pecan Point Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

401 Pecan Point Drive

401 Pecan Point Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

401 Pecan Point Dr, Navarro County, TX 75144

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HONEY STOP THE CAR! This beauty is a rare find at this price with all it has to offer! Start enjoying your morning cup of Joe on your oversized covered back porch with beautiful lake water views. This home offers lake views from the front of the property and the back. Corner lot with over an acre & a half with 150 foot of waterfront living! Three spacious bedrooms, two full baths, huge closets, gorgeous wood doors and trim, entire home was recently painted using a beautiful neutral paint through out, gorgeous new granite countertops, foam insulation, tankless water heater, soaring ceilings, stunning bamboo hard wood floors, new kitchen ceramic tile, 3 car detached garage, beautiful metal roof. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Pecan Point Drive have any available units?
401 Pecan Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Navarro County, TX.
What amenities does 401 Pecan Point Drive have?
Some of 401 Pecan Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Pecan Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Pecan Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Pecan Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 Pecan Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navarro County.
Does 401 Pecan Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 401 Pecan Point Drive offers parking.
Does 401 Pecan Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Pecan Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Pecan Point Drive have a pool?
No, 401 Pecan Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 Pecan Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Pecan Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Pecan Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Pecan Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Pecan Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Pecan Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors Of Corsicana
1300 N 45th St
Corsicana, TX 75110

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TX
Waco, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TXCorsicana, TXMidlothian, TXAthens, TXCedar Hill, TX
Lacy-Lakeview, TXCanton, TXBellmead, TXDeSoto, TXDuncanville, TXPalestine, TXRobinson, TXTerrell, TXBurleson, TXForney, TXHewitt, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center