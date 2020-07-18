401 Pecan Point Drive

Amenities

HONEY STOP THE CAR! This beauty is a rare find at this price with all it has to offer! Start enjoying your morning cup of Joe on your oversized covered back porch with beautiful lake water views. This home offers lake views from the front of the property and the back. Corner lot with over an acre & a half with 150 foot of waterfront living! Three spacious bedrooms, two full baths, huge closets, gorgeous wood doors and trim, entire home was recently painted using a beautiful neutral paint through out, gorgeous new granite countertops, foam insulation, tankless water heater, soaring ceilings, stunning bamboo hard wood floors, new kitchen ceramic tile, 3 car detached garage, beautiful metal roof. Don't miss it!