Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access volleyball court

SFA Student Housing--- Each Home 3 Bed 3.5 Bath, $550 Per Room with shared common areas. All bills paid with $180 cap on utilities.

Get Luxury for Less. Our units not only have a private bathroom in each bedroom (all bedrooms upstairs), but also have a half bath downstairs for guest. Plus you get a huge fenced in backyard. All kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer. Two car closed in garage. Swimming pool and volleyball areas.

Under New Management---Give Us a Call Today!!! 936.559.1120

2 Car Garage

3 Bedrooms

3 1/2 Baths

Walk-in Closets in Each Bedroom

All Appliances, Including Washer/Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Recessed Lighting

Energy Efficient

On Site Amenities

Swimming Pool

Private Park

Sand Volleyball Court

Horseshoe Pit

To fill out the online application click the link below:

https://mwesleyrealty.managebuilding.co…

See Less