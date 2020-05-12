All apartments in Murphy
1201 Terrace Mill Drive

1201 Terrace Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Terrace Mill Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Rolling Ridge Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Grand Home with huge master, master bath & master walk-in closet down on the back of the house with amazing view of pool & yard. Open kitchen with updated appliances and granite countertops.Updated wood flooring throughout the first floor. The over-sized lot has plenty of backyard with pool. DO NOT MISS THE MASTER CLOSET! Open & spacious family room & kitchen has amazing views of the backyard & pool-spa. Formal dining & living in addition to the HUGE upstairs game room, 2 bedrooms up. 1 is big enough for a king bed! wrought-iron stair rails sink in utility. Walking distance to elementary school.Excellent Plano schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Terrace Mill Drive have any available units?
1201 Terrace Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 1201 Terrace Mill Drive have?
Some of 1201 Terrace Mill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Terrace Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Terrace Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Terrace Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Terrace Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 1201 Terrace Mill Drive offer parking?
No, 1201 Terrace Mill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Terrace Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Terrace Mill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Terrace Mill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1201 Terrace Mill Drive has a pool.
Does 1201 Terrace Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 Terrace Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Terrace Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Terrace Mill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Terrace Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Terrace Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

