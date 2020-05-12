1201 Terrace Mill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool hot tub

Beautiful Grand Home with huge master, master bath & master walk-in closet down on the back of the house with amazing view of pool & yard. Open kitchen with updated appliances and granite countertops.Updated wood flooring throughout the first floor. The over-sized lot has plenty of backyard with pool. DO NOT MISS THE MASTER CLOSET! Open & spacious family room & kitchen has amazing views of the backyard & pool-spa. Formal dining & living in addition to the HUGE upstairs game room, 2 bedrooms up. 1 is big enough for a king bed! wrought-iron stair rails sink in utility. Walking distance to elementary school.Excellent Plano schools.