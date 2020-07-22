All apartments in Montgomery County
808 Stone Mountain Dr
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:07 AM

808 Stone Mountain Dr

808 Stone Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

808 Stone Mountain Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77302
River Plantation

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Completely Remodeled home in a Golf Course community. Close to The Woodlands! - Beautiful 2 story home in River Plantation Golf course Community! Completely remodeled, this charming 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath and 2 half bath has a lot to offer inside and out. The home features an open floor plan on the first floor with Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. The Kitchen features a breakfast bar and Stainless steel appliances. Outside you will find a beautiful patio deck for you to enjoy and relax. Master bedroom features walk in closet and double sink on master bath. Up in the second floor are the rest of the bedrooms and a huge game room with a bar! from the gameroom you can go outside to a deck. The house features a detached garage an an attached garage that can be used for additional storage/parking. Community tennis courts/pool and of course a golf course. The rehab will be finished by 8/28/2019 Rooms sizes are approximate and to be verified by tenant

(RLNE5116543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Stone Mountain Dr have any available units?
808 Stone Mountain Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 808 Stone Mountain Dr have?
Some of 808 Stone Mountain Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Stone Mountain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
808 Stone Mountain Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Stone Mountain Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Stone Mountain Dr is pet friendly.
Does 808 Stone Mountain Dr offer parking?
Yes, 808 Stone Mountain Dr offers parking.
Does 808 Stone Mountain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Stone Mountain Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Stone Mountain Dr have a pool?
Yes, 808 Stone Mountain Dr has a pool.
Does 808 Stone Mountain Dr have accessible units?
No, 808 Stone Mountain Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Stone Mountain Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Stone Mountain Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Stone Mountain Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Stone Mountain Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
