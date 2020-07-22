808 Stone Mountain Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Completely Remodeled home in a Golf Course community. Close to The Woodlands! - Beautiful 2 story home in River Plantation Golf course Community! Completely remodeled, this charming 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath and 2 half bath has a lot to offer inside and out. The home features an open floor plan on the first floor with Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. The Kitchen features a breakfast bar and Stainless steel appliances. Outside you will find a beautiful patio deck for you to enjoy and relax. Master bedroom features walk in closet and double sink on master bath. Up in the second floor are the rest of the bedrooms and a huge game room with a bar! from the gameroom you can go outside to a deck. The house features a detached garage an an attached garage that can be used for additional storage/parking. Community tennis courts/pool and of course a golf course. The rehab will be finished by 8/28/2019 Rooms sizes are approximate and to be verified by tenant



(RLNE5116543)