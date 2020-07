Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautifully remodeled home on 3 lots (appox. 1.5 acres). Plenty of room to roam inside and out. Wood flooring through-out, new appliances, large rooms, nice balcony for relaxing and plenty of storage. Come see for yourself and get ready to call this property home!