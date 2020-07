Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come move on in to this 4 bedroom home. Freshly painted and new carpeting installed. Large corner lot with a big back yard. Located in a quiet, cul-de-sac location in the Creekside neighborhood of North East Spring. Quick and Easy access to new Grand Parkway! Exemplary schools! Minutes to 45 and the Hardy Toll road. Area shopping, dining and entertainment close by! Make an appointment today before its gone!