All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 31706 Regal Park Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
31706 Regal Park Court
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:41 AM

31706 Regal Park Court

31706 Regal Park Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

31706 Regal Park Court, Montgomery County, TX 77385

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Enjoy this adorable one story home ideally located for any buyer. Close proximity to good schools, easy access to the highway as well as to incredible shopping and an insane amount of great restaurants. This home has been meticulously cared for as it has recent updated roof and AC. Great entry with kitchen and family room connected making it perfect to entertain guests or be close to the family while meals are prepared. Split plan with master bedroom on its own and with great space. Homes in this neighborhood don't last long so make sure to see this one QUICKLY so you can make this your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31706 Regal Park Court have any available units?
31706 Regal Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 31706 Regal Park Court have?
Some of 31706 Regal Park Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31706 Regal Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
31706 Regal Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31706 Regal Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 31706 Regal Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 31706 Regal Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 31706 Regal Park Court offers parking.
Does 31706 Regal Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31706 Regal Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31706 Regal Park Court have a pool?
No, 31706 Regal Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 31706 Regal Park Court have accessible units?
Yes, 31706 Regal Park Court has accessible units.
Does 31706 Regal Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31706 Regal Park Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 31706 Regal Park Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31706 Regal Park Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59
Houston, TX 77339
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Laurelwoode
10333 Research Forest Dr
Magnolia, TX 77354
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch