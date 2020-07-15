31706 Regal Park Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Enjoy this adorable one story home ideally located for any buyer. Close proximity to good schools, easy access to the highway as well as to incredible shopping and an insane amount of great restaurants. This home has been meticulously cared for as it has recent updated roof and AC. Great entry with kitchen and family room connected making it perfect to entertain guests or be close to the family while meals are prepared. Split plan with master bedroom on its own and with great space. Homes in this neighborhood don't last long so make sure to see this one QUICKLY so you can make this your new home.