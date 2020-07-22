29222 Legends Green

Amenities

3 bedroom home zoned to New Grand Oaks High School! - Fabulous 3 Bedroom home in Legends Green! Easy access to Grand Parkway, dining, shopping, The Woodlands Waterway, Hughes Landing, and so much more! Laminate flooring throughout entire first floor with eat-in kitchen with Silestone countertops, black Whirlpool appliances (including refrigerator) and tons of cabinet space! 3 large bedrooms upstairs with Gameroom. Extended patio in a great sized backyard for all of your entertainment needs!



