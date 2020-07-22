All apartments in Montgomery County
29222 Legends Green

29222 Legends Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29222 Legends Green Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
refrigerator
3 bedroom home zoned to New Grand Oaks High School! - Fabulous 3 Bedroom home in Legends Green! Easy access to Grand Parkway, dining, shopping, The Woodlands Waterway, Hughes Landing, and so much more! Laminate flooring throughout entire first floor with eat-in kitchen with Silestone countertops, black Whirlpool appliances (including refrigerator) and tons of cabinet space! 3 large bedrooms upstairs with Gameroom. Extended patio in a great sized backyard for all of your entertainment needs!

(RLNE4710224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29222 Legends Green have any available units?
29222 Legends Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29222 Legends Green have?
Some of 29222 Legends Green's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29222 Legends Green currently offering any rent specials?
29222 Legends Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29222 Legends Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 29222 Legends Green is pet friendly.
Does 29222 Legends Green offer parking?
No, 29222 Legends Green does not offer parking.
Does 29222 Legends Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29222 Legends Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29222 Legends Green have a pool?
No, 29222 Legends Green does not have a pool.
Does 29222 Legends Green have accessible units?
No, 29222 Legends Green does not have accessible units.
Does 29222 Legends Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 29222 Legends Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29222 Legends Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 29222 Legends Green does not have units with air conditioning.
