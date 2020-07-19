All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

23410 Green Forest Street

23410 Green Forest St · No Longer Available
Location

23410 Green Forest St, Montgomery County, TX 77447

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
guest suite
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
Fully remodeled modern home sitting on a full acre in the quiet wooded Clear Creek Forest neighborhood. This property features a spacious 19x16 atrium. An extra room with an attached full bath in the loft can function as a guest suite, office, playroom/gameroom, or 4th bedroom. Also there is a massive bonus space in the garage with 3 rooms, a bathroom and utility room can be used as a guest apartment, workshop, or storage area. The property has plenty of space for vehicles with its wrap-around driveway, 3 car garage and carport. This home offers privacy with no side neighbors in either direction and no visible back neighbors. There are many beautiful developed trees around the property creating a tranquil, secluded and quiet environment. This home has a NEW ROOF, NEW A/C, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW FLOORS, NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW LANDSCAPE, NEW DOORS, NEW SHELVES, AND A NEW KITCHEN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23410 Green Forest Street have any available units?
23410 Green Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 23410 Green Forest Street have?
Some of 23410 Green Forest Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23410 Green Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
23410 Green Forest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23410 Green Forest Street pet-friendly?
No, 23410 Green Forest Street is not pet friendly.
Does 23410 Green Forest Street offer parking?
Yes, 23410 Green Forest Street offers parking.
Does 23410 Green Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23410 Green Forest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23410 Green Forest Street have a pool?
No, 23410 Green Forest Street does not have a pool.
Does 23410 Green Forest Street have accessible units?
No, 23410 Green Forest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23410 Green Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23410 Green Forest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23410 Green Forest Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23410 Green Forest Street has units with air conditioning.
