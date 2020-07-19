23410 Green Forest Street

Amenities
Fully remodeled modern home sitting on a full acre in the quiet wooded Clear Creek Forest neighborhood. This property features a spacious 19x16 atrium. An extra room with an attached full bath in the loft can function as a guest suite, office, playroom/gameroom, or 4th bedroom. Also there is a massive bonus space in the garage with 3 rooms, a bathroom and utility room can be used as a guest apartment, workshop, or storage area. The property has plenty of space for vehicles with its wrap-around driveway, 3 car garage and carport. This home offers privacy with no side neighbors in either direction and no visible back neighbors. There are many beautiful developed trees around the property creating a tranquil, secluded and quiet environment. This home has a NEW ROOF, NEW A/C, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW FLOORS, NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW LANDSCAPE, NEW DOORS, NEW SHELVES, AND A NEW KITCHEN.