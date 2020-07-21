All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

15088 Layden Farms

15088 Hayden Road · No Longer Available
Location

15088 Hayden Road, Montgomery County, TX 77306

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
STUNNING NEW BUILD HOME!!!! - GORGEOUS NEW BUILD HOME! This 4 bedroom dream home is located in the Layden Farms Addition! Breath taking the second you walk into the open floor plan and beautiful wood floors. Relax by the fire on cold winter nights in front of the beautiful stone fireplace. Chefs dream kitchen that features quartz countertops, submarine tile backsplash, large island with sink, and stainless steel appliances. Isolated master suite with walk in closet and large windows. Master bath includes dual vanities, beautiful garden tub, and nice size tiled shower. Over-sized backyard which is perfect for entertaining! CAPTIVATING HOME! A MUST SEE! Call to view today! Forney ISD *No Pets-No Smoking*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5079827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15088 Layden Farms have any available units?
15088 Layden Farms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 15088 Layden Farms have?
Some of 15088 Layden Farms's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15088 Layden Farms currently offering any rent specials?
15088 Layden Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15088 Layden Farms pet-friendly?
No, 15088 Layden Farms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 15088 Layden Farms offer parking?
No, 15088 Layden Farms does not offer parking.
Does 15088 Layden Farms have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15088 Layden Farms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15088 Layden Farms have a pool?
No, 15088 Layden Farms does not have a pool.
Does 15088 Layden Farms have accessible units?
No, 15088 Layden Farms does not have accessible units.
Does 15088 Layden Farms have units with dishwashers?
No, 15088 Layden Farms does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15088 Layden Farms have units with air conditioning?
No, 15088 Layden Farms does not have units with air conditioning.
