15088 Layden Farms

STUNNING NEW BUILD HOME!!!! - GORGEOUS NEW BUILD HOME! This 4 bedroom dream home is located in the Layden Farms Addition! Breath taking the second you walk into the open floor plan and beautiful wood floors. Relax by the fire on cold winter nights in front of the beautiful stone fireplace. Chefs dream kitchen that features quartz countertops, submarine tile backsplash, large island with sink, and stainless steel appliances. Isolated master suite with walk in closet and large windows. Master bath includes dual vanities, beautiful garden tub, and nice size tiled shower. Over-sized backyard which is perfect for entertaining! CAPTIVATING HOME! A MUST SEE! Call to view today! Forney ISD *No Pets-No Smoking*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5079827)