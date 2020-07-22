All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 134 Bent Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
134 Bent Tree Lane
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:06 AM

134 Bent Tree Lane

134 Bent Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

134 Bent Tree Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
134 Bent Tree Lane, Montgomery, TX 77356 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 07/24/2019. No pets allowed. Welcome home to 134 Bent Tree Lane! Lovingly maintained by the current owners! Spacious throughout, this home boasts high ceilings, large bedrooms, huge closets, and plantation shutters! Upstairs is a massive gameroom, plus huge bonus space! Storage galore and great flow make this a must see! Call today for your private showing of this amazing property! Basic qualifications: Must make 3x the rent No evictions/broken leases within the last 7 years No unpaid debt with previous landlords (must have proof of payoff if it’s on your credit report) Must have good rental history Decent credit history within last 2 years Be ready to move within 30 days since landlords are willing to hold homes for a specific amount of time on the market *** SECTION 8 is NOT Accepted for this property ***** [ Published 27-Jul-19 / ID 3091712 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Bent Tree Lane have any available units?
134 Bent Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 134 Bent Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
134 Bent Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Bent Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 134 Bent Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 134 Bent Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 134 Bent Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 134 Bent Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Bent Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Bent Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 134 Bent Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 134 Bent Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 134 Bent Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Bent Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Bent Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Bent Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Bent Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Town Creek Village
22870 Highway 105
Montgomery, TX 77356
Hawthorne Ridge
3300 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Timbers of Pine Hollow
2020 Plantation Dr
Conroe, TX 77301
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Mill
780 Sawdust Road
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch