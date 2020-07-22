Amenities

134 Bent Tree Lane, Montgomery, TX 77356 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 07/24/2019. No pets allowed. Welcome home to 134 Bent Tree Lane! Lovingly maintained by the current owners! Spacious throughout, this home boasts high ceilings, large bedrooms, huge closets, and plantation shutters! Upstairs is a massive gameroom, plus huge bonus space! Storage galore and great flow make this a must see! Call today for your private showing of this amazing property! Basic qualifications: Must make 3x the rent No evictions/broken leases within the last 7 years No unpaid debt with previous landlords (must have proof of payoff if it’s on your credit report) Must have good rental history Decent credit history within last 2 years Be ready to move within 30 days since landlords are willing to hold homes for a specific amount of time on the market *** SECTION 8 is NOT Accepted for this property ***** [ Published 27-Jul-19 / ID 3091712 ]