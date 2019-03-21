All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:40 AM

8418 Antietam Lane

8418 Antietam Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8418 Antietam Lane, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1700
Security Deposit: $1500
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2696
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2.5 HOME! Be next to call this stunning property home! Large living room area with big windows to let in plenty of light, fireplace perfect to cuddle up next to, gorgeous high ceilings, Huge open kitchen with more than enough counter, cabinet and walking space, Master bathroom with double vanity, separate stand in shower, and garden tub! Spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage space, lovely backyard and much more! Schedule your appointment today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 Antietam Lane have any available units?
8418 Antietam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
Is 8418 Antietam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8418 Antietam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 Antietam Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8418 Antietam Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8418 Antietam Lane offer parking?
No, 8418 Antietam Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8418 Antietam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8418 Antietam Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 Antietam Lane have a pool?
No, 8418 Antietam Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8418 Antietam Lane have accessible units?
No, 8418 Antietam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 Antietam Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8418 Antietam Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8418 Antietam Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8418 Antietam Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

