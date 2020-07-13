/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM
54 Apartments for rent in Melissa, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
4222 Cherry Lane
4222 Cherry Lane, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1999 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bed, 2 bath home with a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertop, upgraded Cabinets, Gas cooktop, and Stainless Steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
4400 Cherry Cove
4400 Cherry Cove, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1911 sqft
Stunning new home with 4 bedrooms open floor large kitchen with stainless appliances large island, granite kitchen counter top.Large walk in pantry for your kitchen storage. The 4th bedroom could be used a study or office.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
2903 Madison Drive
2903 Madison Drive, Melissa, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3264 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2 story in highly sought after Liberty Subdivision featuring high ceilings and a lot of natural light. Offers 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths, a nice sized kitchen that opens to the living room with separate but connected dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
507 Teal Lane
507 Teal Lane, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2098 sqft
This beautiful updated 4 bed 2 bath home in North Melissa is a great place to call home! It has beautiful wide-plank food flooring in the main living areas, Versailles -style pattern tile in wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
4203 Spruce Road
4203 Spruce Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1865 sqft
Available for showing 8-1-2020. Nice house with 4 bedrooms plus french door study, front porch and back covered patio. Kitchen offers 42 upper cabinets with island sink in beautiful granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Melissa
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3807 Dogwood Rd
3807 Dogwood Rd, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1861 sqft
Be the first to occupy this amazing one-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom "New Build" house in Melissa. Open concept design with beautiful California-style kitchen, large island w/ quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings, and Texas-sized walk-in pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Melissa
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1051 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
3107 Elam Street
3107 Elam St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2207 sqft
Beautify home in a quite and friendly community! Lovely 2 story 4 bedroom with 2.1 bath. Master bedroom downstairs with bay window.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
406 Stanley Falls Drive
406 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2176 sqft
2story in Anna with better than average floorplan*Tall ceilings even in the bedrooms*Open kitchen design with bfast bar & separate breakfast & dining rooms*Large open living*Master suite has separate shower & deep soaking tub & huge walk-in closet
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
421 Stanley Falls Dr.
421 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Charming and well maintained home! - Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Neutral colors throughout the home with an open concept design from the kitchen to the living area. 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
165 Ryan Street
165 Ryan St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house Located just minutes from HWY 75 and McKinney, family-friendly amenity center featuring an expansive pool with splash pad.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1836 White Pine Trail
1836 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2641 sqft
Looking for a large fenced yard with privacy in the much sought after Oak Hollow Estates community? Need more space for your growing family? This home is for you! This 2-story home has a large covered back patio with a view of a tree covered green
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1821 White Pine Trail
1821 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1772 sqft
This Spacious, well maintained, 1-story home in the Oak Hollow community is calling your name! 3 Large bedrooms and 2 Full baths, the office could be used as the 4th bedroom. So many extras... New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
137 Mill Street
137 Mill Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1740 sqft
Beautiful and large 3-2-2 one story home with open floor plan. Large living room with fire place. Split master with large bathroom. Sprinkler system, located on a quiet street, good Anna Schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
2110 Spruce Street
2110 Spruce Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1686 sqft
Ready to Move in! Laminated wood flooring in living and hall way. One Story 3 Bedrooms Spacious home in growing neighborhood. Open floor plan. Nice kitchen with black appliances & eating area overlooking family room & large back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Melissa
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1185 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
249 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1477 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.