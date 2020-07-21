Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage internet access

253 Kildeer Crk San Antonio TX 78253



3 Full Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms, LARGE upstairs Loft!

With Garage



LARGE 2200 SQ FT!



$1595 Monthly Rent

$1595 Security Deposit

$80 Monthly Water/Sewer



$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $4800 or more

Must verify good rental history



No felons or sex offenders

No evictions

No smokers



Pets are allowed with a pet fee.



**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Rent plus Deposit to move-in.

One year Lease with option to renew each year after.



Please call or text 210.274.5870



Beautiful home in desirable Redbird Ranch community! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooking and breakfast bar opens up to spacious dining and family room. Hard floors throughout lower level. Large game room upstairs. Luxurious master retreat featuring a large walk in closet and en suite with double vanity, tile shower, and large soaker tub. Big backyard with covered patio and garden area. Great space for entertaining. Fabulous neighborhood amenities. Easy access to highway and shopping.



