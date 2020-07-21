All apartments in Medina County
253 Kildeer Crk
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

253 Kildeer Crk

253 Kildeer Creek · No Longer Available
Location

253 Kildeer Creek, Medina County, TX 78253

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
internet access
253 Kildeer Crk San Antonio TX 78253

3 Full Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms, LARGE upstairs Loft!
With Garage

LARGE 2200 SQ FT!

$1595 Monthly Rent
$1595 Security Deposit
$80 Monthly Water/Sewer

$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $4800 or more
Must verify good rental history

No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers

Pets are allowed with a pet fee.

**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.

Please call or text 210.274.5870

Beautiful home in desirable Redbird Ranch community! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooking and breakfast bar opens up to spacious dining and family room. Hard floors throughout lower level. Large game room upstairs. Luxurious master retreat featuring a large walk in closet and en suite with double vanity, tile shower, and large soaker tub. Big backyard with covered patio and garden area. Great space for entertaining. Fabulous neighborhood amenities. Easy access to highway and shopping.

(RLNE5624099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Kildeer Crk have any available units?
253 Kildeer Crk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medina County, TX.
What amenities does 253 Kildeer Crk have?
Some of 253 Kildeer Crk's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Kildeer Crk currently offering any rent specials?
253 Kildeer Crk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Kildeer Crk pet-friendly?
Yes, 253 Kildeer Crk is pet friendly.
Does 253 Kildeer Crk offer parking?
Yes, 253 Kildeer Crk offers parking.
Does 253 Kildeer Crk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 Kildeer Crk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Kildeer Crk have a pool?
No, 253 Kildeer Crk does not have a pool.
Does 253 Kildeer Crk have accessible units?
No, 253 Kildeer Crk does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Kildeer Crk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 Kildeer Crk has units with dishwashers.
Does 253 Kildeer Crk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 253 Kildeer Crk has units with air conditioning.
