Recently updated 3/2 in Marion on gorgeous 1 acre lot. Close to RAFB. READY NOW! You will love evenings in the back yard surrounded by mature trees and shade. New flooring throughout. Bath in master suite recently updated. All appliances included. WON'T LAST LONG! Call today. Josh Rand. Renterswarehouse.com. 512-549-6079