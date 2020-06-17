All apartments in Manvel
Find more places like 30 Leisure Shore Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manvel, TX
/
30 Leisure Shore Court
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:23 PM

30 Leisure Shore Court

30 Leisure Shore Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manvel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

30 Leisure Shore Court, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is set apart from the rest with it's GARAGE DOOR OPENER, Fresh Paint, Sprinkler System and tons of closet space!You will have personalized care as you are dealing with a local owner and not a management company. This home has a large, fully fenced back yard and the rent INCLUDES LAWN MOWING. Step into this lovely, 3 BR, 2 Bath home and feel like you belong there! The master suite is separate from the secondary bedrooms for privacy. This beauty features an open kitchen with lots of cabinets. The floors are all wood like planks with no carpet for ease of maintenance and the windows all have 2" blinds. ASK FOR DETAILS ABOUT AN APPLIANCE PACKAGE. This home is just waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Leisure Shore Court have any available units?
30 Leisure Shore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 30 Leisure Shore Court have?
Some of 30 Leisure Shore Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Leisure Shore Court currently offering any rent specials?
30 Leisure Shore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Leisure Shore Court pet-friendly?
No, 30 Leisure Shore Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 30 Leisure Shore Court offer parking?
Yes, 30 Leisure Shore Court offers parking.
Does 30 Leisure Shore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Leisure Shore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Leisure Shore Court have a pool?
No, 30 Leisure Shore Court does not have a pool.
Does 30 Leisure Shore Court have accessible units?
No, 30 Leisure Shore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Leisure Shore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Leisure Shore Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Leisure Shore Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Leisure Shore Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd
Manvel, TX 77578

Similar Pages

Manvel 1 BedroomsManvel 2 Bedrooms
Manvel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManvel Apartments with Garage
Manvel Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
League City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine