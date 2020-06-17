30 Leisure Shore Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage

This home is set apart from the rest with it's GARAGE DOOR OPENER, Fresh Paint, Sprinkler System and tons of closet space!You will have personalized care as you are dealing with a local owner and not a management company. This home has a large, fully fenced back yard and the rent INCLUDES LAWN MOWING. Step into this lovely, 3 BR, 2 Bath home and feel like you belong there! The master suite is separate from the secondary bedrooms for privacy. This beauty features an open kitchen with lots of cabinets. The floors are all wood like planks with no carpet for ease of maintenance and the windows all have 2" blinds. ASK FOR DETAILS ABOUT AN APPLIANCE PACKAGE. This home is just waiting for you!