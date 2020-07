Amenities

You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home. Our open, inviting floor plans that include ample kitchen storage space, stainless steel appliance, granite countertops and track lighting will be the place for you to cook your meals each night. Luxury spay style bathrooms with soaking tubs will carry all your troubles away. Southfork is sure to have something for you in one of our 1, 2 or 3 bedroom floor plans. We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to Hwy 288!