Apartment List
/
TX
/
mansfield
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

75 Apartments for rent in Mansfield, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mansfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
15 Units Available
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Industrial-style apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, community kitchen and lounge with fire pit. Soak up nature at nearby Katherine Rose Memorial Park. Near US 287.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1402 sqft
Fitness center with cardio and strength-training machines, free weights. Grassy pet park with agility equipment, benches. Immediate access to Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
15 Units Available
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
Italian-style homes with Murano glass tile, gourmet kitchens and custom wood cabinetry. Community amenities include grilling stations, a resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Near dining, shops and entertainment at Shoppes di Lucca.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1131 sqft
These brand new apartment homes put design front and center, with pendant lighting, wood floors, breakfast nooks, and European cabinets. Plus, both Dallas and Fort Worth are only a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,263
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1234 sqft
Luxurious community featuring pool, BBQ area and gym. Great location, close to DFA's major thoroughfares. Apartments include air conditioning, breakfast bar, private patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropically styled pool accented by rocky waterfall. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Open homes with breakfast bars. Half a mile to US-287.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
9 Units Available
Hillcrest
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
860 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Kings Landing Apartments in Mansfield, TX. Our one and two bedroom apartments are specially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
14 Units Available
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters off Highway 460 and close to Mansfield National Golf Course. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and garden tubs. Community offers an online portal, maintenance service, and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
7 Units Available
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1064 sqft
This gated community offers residents covered parking, a fitness center and pool with tanning deck. Apartments feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and kitchen islands. Convenient to the Kroger Marketplace and Mansfield High School.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
38 Units Available
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1201 sqft
Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life.
Results within 5 miles of Mansfield
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
34 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1302 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
135 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
34 Units Available
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1486 sqft
Exquisite apartments with open layouts, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Residents can enjoy the on-site coffee bar, conference room, swimming pool, and athletic center. Close to I-30. Near Mountain Creek Speedway and Bowles Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
24 Units Available
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1034 sqft
Wimbledon Oaks in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex offers unique floor-plans and newly renovated residences with tons of amenities. Enjoy large patios, sunrooms, on-site parking, swimming pool and fitness facility. Kitchens feature modern-fixtures and high-end details.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Sheffield Village
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with cozy kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playground. Easy access to local shopping, dining and entertainment. Near I-20, Arlington Municipal Airport.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
24 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
19 Units Available
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1396 sqft
Stylish, well-equipped apartments in south Arlington, close to The Parks at Arlington shopping mall. Six Flags and the AT&T Stadium are also within 10 miles. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
3 Units Available
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villas at The Parks Apartments! Our quaint and cozy community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments and lofts, featuring a variety of upscale designer finishes, such as vinyl wood-inspired flooring, quartz
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
15 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
975 sqft
Walnut Creek Apartment is a charming community located on south side of Arlington, TX. We offer a variety of floor plans with 10 unique 1 & 2 bedroom designs to choose from.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverside Apartments in Arlington, TX is a community that offers upscale amenities, elegant designs, and great service.
City Guide for Mansfield, TX

The funny thing is that the city originally assumed the name of "Mansfeild" after the two men who played a huge role in the town's development, R.S. Man and Julian Feild. However, so many people spelled that name incorrectly that eventually the city became known as Mansfield. It's just easier than constantly correcting folks.

As long as you can ignore the misspelling, you can have a ball in Mansfield, whether that be catching a show at Farr Best Theater, swimming at Hawaiian Falls or dining at Steven's Garden Grill. Mansfield is very much enveloped in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and that's part of what makes the city shine. You get small-town charm with proximity to the big city. Mansfield isn't short on its own entertainment as well. For the folks who make their home in this Texas town, Mansfield satisfies in every way. If there is ever a day when it doesn't, there's plenty in the surrounding area. Mansfield's location, attractions and unique pace make it a worthy town to unpack your bags and chill.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mansfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mansfield, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mansfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

