Apartment List
/
TX
/
mansfield
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

59 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Mansfield, TX

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropically styled pool accented by rocky waterfall. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Open homes with breakfast bars. Half a mile to US-287.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
Hillcrest
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
860 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Kings Landing Apartments in Mansfield, TX. Our one and two bedroom apartments are specially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
14 Units Available
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters off Highway 460 and close to Mansfield National Golf Course. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and garden tubs. Community offers an online portal, maintenance service, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1402 sqft
Fitness center with cardio and strength-training machines, free weights. Grassy pet park with agility equipment, benches. Immediate access to Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
38 Units Available
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1147 sqft
Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life.
Results within 5 miles of Mansfield
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1034 sqft
Wimbledon Oaks in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex offers unique floor-plans and newly renovated residences with tons of amenities. Enjoy large patios, sunrooms, on-site parking, swimming pool and fitness facility. Kitchens feature modern-fixtures and high-end details.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Sheffield Village
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
16 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
34 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1302 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
10 Units Available
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with cozy kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playground. Easy access to local shopping, dining and entertainment. Near I-20, Arlington Municipal Airport.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
3 Units Available
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villas at The Parks Apartments! Our quaint and cozy community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments and lofts, featuring a variety of upscale designer finishes, such as vinyl wood-inspired flooring, quartz
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
15 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
975 sqft
Walnut Creek Apartment is a charming community located on south side of Arlington, TX. We offer a variety of floor plans with 10 unique 1 & 2 bedroom designs to choose from.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1396 sqft
Stylish, well-equipped apartments in south Arlington, close to The Parks at Arlington shopping mall. Six Flags and the AT&T Stadium are also within 10 miles. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
$
9 Units Available
Treepoint
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverside Apartments in Arlington, TX is a community that offers upscale amenities, elegant designs, and great service.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 3 at 02:45pm
Contact for Availability
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents feel at home from the beginning at Villa Del Mar, where planned community activities, basketball and tennis courts, and an internet cafe bring residents together, while the one- and two-bedroom units boast distinctive features.
Results within 10 miles of Mansfield
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
Studio
$925
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$994
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1061 sqft
Spend a relaxing weekend lounging at the sparkling swimming pool with family and friends. Challenge yourself to an energizing workout in the fully equipped fitness center. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds from your private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
20 Units Available
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1356 sqft
All units feature modern kitchens and bathrooms along with energy-saving doors and windows. Conveniently located just five minutes from the University of Texas and bordering I-20, I-30, Hwy 820 and Hwy 36.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
8 Units Available
Ryanwood
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chaparral Apartments! We are glad to announce that we are under new ownership and will offer stylishly upgraded apartment homes. Our community is in the Ryanwood area in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
5 Units Available
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, facilities for people with a disability, and pass-through bars. Close to the University of Texas at Arlington.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
17 Units Available
Cottonwood Village
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Rocco Apartment Homes Where convenient city surroundings blend with contemporary living accommodations. Our newly upgraded floor plans offer stunning kitchens and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
25 Units Available
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Enjoy apartment living the way it should be at Cedar Point Apartments in Arlington, Texas. We offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring high end amenities and outstanding community facilities.

July 2020 Mansfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mansfield Rent Report. Mansfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mansfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Mansfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mansfield Rent Report. Mansfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mansfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mansfield rents held steady over the past month

Mansfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Mansfield stand at $1,242 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,543 for a two-bedroom. Mansfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mansfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mansfield

    As rents have increased moderately in Mansfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mansfield is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Mansfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,543 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Mansfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mansfield than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Mansfield is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMansfield 3 BedroomsMansfield Accessible ApartmentsMansfield Apartments under $1,000
    Mansfield Apartments under $1,100Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with BalconyMansfield Apartments with GarageMansfield Apartments with GymMansfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Mansfield Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMansfield Apartments with ParkingMansfield Apartments with PoolMansfield Apartments with Washer-DryerMansfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsMansfield Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
    Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
    Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
    Dallas Theological Seminary