13401 Larrys Lane

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with den/study - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.
Click here for our video tour: https://youtu.be/hC936YFmVgw
This home is a must-see for anyone currently looking for the South Austin /Manchaca area! Tucked in community off 1626 and close the 45 Toll leading directly to Mopac. The home has an open concept floor plan with high ceilings. Den/study off the common living room area. Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy to the tenants. The backyard has a builtin shed for additional storage and a massive private fenced in yard. Community pool and amenities. near some hiking and trails! Come fall in love with this home on Larry's Lane.
IMPORTANT DETAILS:
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Manchaca
YEAR BUILT: 2015
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- High Ceilings!
- Hard surface tile is the common areas
- Open/Spacious Layout!
- Large private fenced in yard!
- Community Pool and amenities.
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!
- Storage Shed.
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Pets
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
