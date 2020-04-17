All apartments in Manchaca
13401 Larrys Lane

13401 Larrys Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13401 Larrys Lane, Manchaca, TX 78652

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with den/study - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.

Click here for our video tour: https://youtu.be/hC936YFmVgw

This home is a must-see for anyone currently looking for the South Austin /Manchaca area! Tucked in community off 1626 and close the 45 Toll leading directly to Mopac. The home has an open concept floor plan with high ceilings. Den/study off the common living room area. Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy to the tenants. The backyard has a builtin shed for additional storage and a massive private fenced in yard. Community pool and amenities. near some hiking and trails! Come fall in love with this home on Larry's Lane.

IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Manchaca
YEAR BUILT: 2015

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- High Ceilings!
- Hard surface tile is the common areas
- Open/Spacious Layout!
- Large private fenced in yard!
- Community Pool and amenities.
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!
- Storage Shed.

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Pets
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5687105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

