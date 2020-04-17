13401 Larrys Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with den/study - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.



Click here for our video tour: https://youtu.be/hC936YFmVgw



This home is a must-see for anyone currently looking for the South Austin /Manchaca area! Tucked in community off 1626 and close the 45 Toll leading directly to Mopac. The home has an open concept floor plan with high ceilings. Den/study off the common living room area. Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy to the tenants. The backyard has a builtin shed for additional storage and a massive private fenced in yard. Community pool and amenities. near some hiking and trails! Come fall in love with this home on Larry's Lane.



IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Manchaca

YEAR BUILT: 2015



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Granite Countertops!

- High Ceilings!

- Hard surface tile is the common areas

- Open/Spacious Layout!

- Large private fenced in yard!

- Community Pool and amenities.

- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!

- Storage Shed.



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Pets

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5687105)