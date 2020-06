Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice one story, 5 bedrooms or could be 4 beds + office with approximately 2,138 sq ft. Stainless appliances, both electric & gas laundry connections. Automatic sprinkler system, gutters, garage door openers, security system. Beautiful wood & tile flooring and custom cabinetry. This home shows like new and gently lived in. Private fence. Tenants have access to community Pool. 1 Pet Under 20 pounds. Clean and ready for immediate move in.