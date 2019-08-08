12719 Burson Drive

Amenities
Available 09/07/19 Cute 3 bed / 2 Bath HOME: 1.5 acres on Bear Creek - Property Id: 138761
- Open floor plan, granite countertops with tons of storage
- HUGE deck overlooking greenbelt
- Lots of frontage of wet-weather Bear Creek
- Awesome wildlife!
- No neighbors behind the home
- Large fenced-in backyard
- Travertine tile floors throughout; carpet in bedrooms
- Ready to be home! New carpet coming prior to move-in.
- Country feel but 10 minutes to grocery store and Southpark Meadows
- Close to the new SH 45SW Toll Road (shortcut to MoPac)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138761p
Property Id 138761
(RLNE5033457)