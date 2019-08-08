12719 Burson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/07/19 Cute 3 bed / 2 Bath HOME: 1.5 acres on Bear Creek - Property Id: 138761



- Open floor plan, granite countertops with tons of storage

- HUGE deck overlooking greenbelt

- Lots of frontage of wet-weather Bear Creek

- Awesome wildlife!

- No neighbors behind the home

- Large fenced-in backyard

- Travertine tile floors throughout; carpet in bedrooms

- Ready to be home! New carpet coming prior to move-in.

- Country feel but 10 minutes to grocery store and Southpark Meadows

- Close to the new SH 45SW Toll Road (shortcut to MoPac)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138761p

Property Id 138761



(RLNE5033457)