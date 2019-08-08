All apartments in Manchaca
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

12719 Burson Drive

12719 Burson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12719 Burson Drive, Manchaca, TX 78652

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/07/19 Cute 3 bed / 2 Bath HOME: 1.5 acres on Bear Creek - Property Id: 138761

- Open floor plan, granite countertops with tons of storage
- HUGE deck overlooking greenbelt
- Lots of frontage of wet-weather Bear Creek
- Awesome wildlife!
- No neighbors behind the home
- Large fenced-in backyard
- Travertine tile floors throughout; carpet in bedrooms
- Ready to be home! New carpet coming prior to move-in.
- Country feel but 10 minutes to grocery store and Southpark Meadows
- Close to the new SH 45SW Toll Road (shortcut to MoPac)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138761p
Property Id 138761

(RLNE5033457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719 Burson Drive have any available units?
12719 Burson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchaca, TX.
What amenities does 12719 Burson Drive have?
Some of 12719 Burson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12719 Burson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12719 Burson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 Burson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12719 Burson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12719 Burson Drive offer parking?
No, 12719 Burson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12719 Burson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12719 Burson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 Burson Drive have a pool?
No, 12719 Burson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12719 Burson Drive have accessible units?
No, 12719 Burson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12719 Burson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12719 Burson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12719 Burson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12719 Burson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
