Lowry Crossing, TX
715 Eastham Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:28 AM

715 Eastham Lane

No Longer Available
Location

715 Eastham Ln, Lowry Crossing, TX 75407

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This tri-plex that sits at the end of a gravel road. This property sits on 4 acres and is surrounded by trees. The kitchen is open to the living room and laundry room making entertaining and getting chores done a breeze! If your looking for an affordable 3 bedroom in a quiet, country setting- you have found it! Income Requirement for this home is $ 3,937.00 Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 application and credit check. Call 214-340-9302 to inquire for more information!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Eastham Lane have any available units?
715 Eastham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowry Crossing, TX.
Is 715 Eastham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
715 Eastham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Eastham Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Eastham Lane is pet friendly.
Does 715 Eastham Lane offer parking?
No, 715 Eastham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 715 Eastham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Eastham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Eastham Lane have a pool?
No, 715 Eastham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 715 Eastham Lane have accessible units?
No, 715 Eastham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Eastham Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Eastham Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Eastham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Eastham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
