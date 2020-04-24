715 Eastham Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This tri-plex that sits at the end of a gravel road. This property sits on 4 acres and is surrounded by trees. The kitchen is open to the living room and laundry room making entertaining and getting chores done a breeze! If your looking for an affordable 3 bedroom in a quiet, country setting- you have found it! Income Requirement for this home is $ 3,937.00 Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 application and credit check. Call 214-340-9302 to inquire for more information!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.