Longview, TX
1719 Julieanna Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1719 Julieanna Dr

1719 Julieanna Street · (903) 420-4909
Location

1719 Julieanna Street, Longview, TX 75604

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1922 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2 in Longview with Security System - Property Id: 276806

This property is available for Owner Finance. Contact us for more details.

This is a three-bedroom two-bath house with an attached two-car garage. It has a fence backyard with several mature trees. It has a fireplace, central air and heat, 10-camera security system, front door with keypad to give single access from app, and only needs some minor cosmetics to get this property rent ready!

It is located on a corner lot in a nice, quiet, family friendly neighborhood in Pine Tree near Julieanna walking trail and Park.

It will need new appliances, some flooring, all new interior paint, and a good cleaning. The roof doesn't have any leaks but needs a little TLC.
Property Id 276806

(RLNE5778501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Julieanna Dr have any available units?
1719 Julieanna Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longview, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longview Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Julieanna Dr have?
Some of 1719 Julieanna Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Julieanna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Julieanna Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Julieanna Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 Julieanna Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1719 Julieanna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Julieanna Dr does offer parking.
Does 1719 Julieanna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 Julieanna Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Julieanna Dr have a pool?
No, 1719 Julieanna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Julieanna Dr have accessible units?
No, 1719 Julieanna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Julieanna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Julieanna Dr has units with dishwashers.
