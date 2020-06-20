1719 Julieanna Dr

Amenities
3/2 in Longview with Security System - Property Id: 276806
This property is available for Owner Finance. Contact us for more details.
This is a three-bedroom two-bath house with an attached two-car garage. It has a fence backyard with several mature trees. It has a fireplace, central air and heat, 10-camera security system, front door with keypad to give single access from app, and only needs some minor cosmetics to get this property rent ready!
It is located on a corner lot in a nice, quiet, family friendly neighborhood in Pine Tree near Julieanna walking trail and Park.
It will need new appliances, some flooring, all new interior paint, and a good cleaning. The roof doesn't have any leaks but needs a little TLC.
