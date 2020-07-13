/
apartments with pool
164 Apartments for rent in Little Elm, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1233 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1558 sqft
Perfect location for golfers, close to eight distinct golf clubs. Units offer residents stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Community amenities include concierge, game room, parking and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Little Elm
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1408 sqft
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
39 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Little Elm
Verified
1 of 115
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
21 Units Available
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1672 sqft
Legends at Legacy offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with an updated look, large walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Spa-like amenities include a pool and full-service day spa. Easy access to biking and jogging trails.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
39 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street, Frisco, TX
Studio
$989
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1161 sqft
Welcome to The Maxwell, a brilliant new vision for luxury apartment living in Frisco, TX.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
7 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,184
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1254 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$896
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1434 sqft
Tudor-style homes with ceiling fans and granite counters. Recently renovated. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near Stonebriar Country Club.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
32 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
181 Units Available
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,431
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1191 sqft
NOW OPEN + NOW LEASING! Rising 25 stories into the Texas blue in the heart of Frisco, SkyHouse is a new high-rise community for aficionados of balanced urban living.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
171 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
Nicely designed homes with recent appliance upgrades and faux wood flooring. Tenants get access to a clubhouse and pool. Visit the nearby National Videogame Museum during free time. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
51 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,115
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,126
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1231 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom cabinetry, private patios and customizable closets. Community amenities include a media room, dog park and conference room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Close to Frisco Commons Park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
63 Units Available
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1228 sqft
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
199 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,040
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
$
44 Units Available
Kilby
8455 Grace Street, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1248 sqft
Welcome to Kilby, where warm and welcoming spaces bring a level of refinement reflective of the rich history of industry ever-present throughout our Frisco location.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
25 Units Available
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from the Dallas North Tollway and Main Street. Easy access to downtown. Large apartments with plush carpeting, new appliances and huge closets. Lounge, internet cafe and business center for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
48 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
160 Units Available
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1205 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Newman Village, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
13 Units Available
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1697 sqft
Located in the quiet suburb of Frisco, TX, The Edison at Frisco offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to provide residents both comfort and sophistication.
