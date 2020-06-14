132 Apartments for rent in Little Elm, TX with garage
Little Elm, Texas, is the tiny city that went boom, as in population boom. The 2000 census reported only 3,646 souls living in Little Elm. By 2010, that number had boomed to almost 26,000, making Little Elm, Texas one of the fastest growing towns in the country.
So, what's the big attraction in Little Elm, Texas? There are no reports of gold, black or yellow, in the vicinity, so why does this town keep growing? For one thing, it can't seem to stop getting awards. The FBI labeled Little Elm the second safest city in the country. It has gotten accolades for its urban forestry program, as well. Little Elm is just a nice, safe town with lots of beaches. A ridiculous number of beaches, really. It keeps getting better, too, enough to draw new families to the area each year. If you are looking to rent in a town that has growth potential and Texas charm, then Little Elm should be at the top of your list. See more
Little Elm apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.