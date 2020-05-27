9716 Forester Trail

Amenities

LUXURY Brand-New One story home for Lease! Beautiful Stone Front, open floorplan, vaulted ceiling, nail down wood floor through the whole 1st floor give natural and elegant looking, Gourmet kitchen with stainless Appliances, DOUBLE oven! spacious Media room, Dream Study and Large outdoor living. FOUR BEDROOMS. It has THREE CAR GARAGES. Sits deep in the Prestige Community with 5 miles of natural trails, and access points to Lewisville lake, meadow, beautiful pool and amenity area.The house sits next to community park with meadow, Pool, Park, play grounds, and woods. Great location, easy to commute!