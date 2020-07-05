All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 904 Sundrop Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
904 Sundrop Drive
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:21 PM

904 Sundrop Drive

904 Sundrop Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

904 Sundrop Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WELCOME HOME to open concept living, dining, & kitchen! Practical layout - NO wasted space! Gourmet kitchen includes bfast bar, granite counter-tops, upgraded appliance package including 5 burner gas cooktop and LAZY SUSAN for additional storage. Wood Look tile throughout 1st floor with carpeted bedrooms. 2 beds and 2 full baths down. 3 beds & 2 full baths Up with functional loft and large media. Double TANKLESS WATER HEATERS for unlimited Hot water! Master boasts walk in shower in lou of tub. Storage galore in this home with Space for the whole family
***Lease with option to buy Through Home Partners of America***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Sundrop Drive have any available units?
904 Sundrop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 904 Sundrop Drive have?
Some of 904 Sundrop Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Sundrop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
904 Sundrop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Sundrop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 904 Sundrop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 904 Sundrop Drive offer parking?
No, 904 Sundrop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 904 Sundrop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Sundrop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Sundrop Drive have a pool?
No, 904 Sundrop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 904 Sundrop Drive have accessible units?
No, 904 Sundrop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Sundrop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Sundrop Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Sundrop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Sundrop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District