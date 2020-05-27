All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 813 Jonius Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
813 Jonius Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

813 Jonius Creek Drive

813 Jonius Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

813 Jonius Creek Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIKE NEW 4-bedroom home on a private lot in a highly desired neighborhood! Light & bright open floorplan offers versatility with formal living, formal dining or optional study on 1st. Large Family Room opens to the upgraded island kitchen boasting granite counters, 42in cabinets, s-steel appliances, tile backsplash & walk-in pantry. 1st floor Master Suite with dual sinks, garden tub & walk-in shower. 2nd floor features huge Game Room & spacious bedrooms with WICs. Large backyard is a perfect place for pets or play & features no neighbors behind! Amazing resort-style neighborhood with easy access to clubhouse, pools, park & playground! Excellent energy efficiency!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Jonius Creek Drive have any available units?
813 Jonius Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 813 Jonius Creek Drive have?
Some of 813 Jonius Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Jonius Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 Jonius Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Jonius Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Jonius Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 813 Jonius Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 Jonius Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 813 Jonius Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Jonius Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Jonius Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 813 Jonius Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 813 Jonius Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 Jonius Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Jonius Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Jonius Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Jonius Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Jonius Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District