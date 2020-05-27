813 Jonius Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LIKE NEW 4-bedroom home on a private lot in a highly desired neighborhood! Light & bright open floorplan offers versatility with formal living, formal dining or optional study on 1st. Large Family Room opens to the upgraded island kitchen boasting granite counters, 42in cabinets, s-steel appliances, tile backsplash & walk-in pantry. 1st floor Master Suite with dual sinks, garden tub & walk-in shower. 2nd floor features huge Game Room & spacious bedrooms with WICs. Large backyard is a perfect place for pets or play & features no neighbors behind! Amazing resort-style neighborhood with easy access to clubhouse, pools, park & playground! Excellent energy efficiency!