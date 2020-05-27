All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 809 Cypress Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
809 Cypress Hill Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 8:53 AM

809 Cypress Hill Drive

809 Cypress Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

809 Cypress Hill Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
Immaculate Frisco Hills home is ready for you and available for immediate occupancy.  5 bedroom, 4 full bath home is 3234sqft. and has the Master bedroom and a full guest suite downstairs.  Home is loaded with upgrades.. including extensive wood floors, stone fireplace, upgraded fixtures, and gorgeous chef's kitchen with SS appliances, gas range, and a huge center island.   Home features an open floor plan with a formal dining and vaulted ceilings, upstairs you will find a huge game room and 3 large bedrooms all with walk in closets.  Home feeds to much desired Frisco ISD and is just minutes from great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Hurry to see this great home!! Lease purchase possible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Cypress Hill Drive have any available units?
809 Cypress Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 809 Cypress Hill Drive have?
Some of 809 Cypress Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Cypress Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 Cypress Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Cypress Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 809 Cypress Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 809 Cypress Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 809 Cypress Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 809 Cypress Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Cypress Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Cypress Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 809 Cypress Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 809 Cypress Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 809 Cypress Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Cypress Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Cypress Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Cypress Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Cypress Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District