809 Cypress Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite

Immaculate Frisco Hills home is ready for you and available for immediate occupancy. 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home is 3234sqft. and has the Master bedroom and a full guest suite downstairs. Home is loaded with upgrades.. including extensive wood floors, stone fireplace, upgraded fixtures, and gorgeous chef's kitchen with SS appliances, gas range, and a huge center island. Home features an open floor plan with a formal dining and vaulted ceilings, upstairs you will find a huge game room and 3 large bedrooms all with walk in closets. Home feeds to much desired Frisco ISD and is just minutes from great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Hurry to see this great home!! Lease purchase possible