All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
750 Frisco Hills Boulevard
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:23 AM

750 Frisco Hills Boulevard

750 Frisco Hills Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

750 Frisco Hills Blvd, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Built by Grand Homes with lots of modern & updated features in this home, Open Kitchen, with FP, downstairs master, with Office or guest room in first floor. Master suite is large with spacious bath and walk in closets. the great living room has soaring ceilings with electric FP, with door & windows overlooking back patio. Upstairs has five large bedrooms with four full baths. Located on large irregular lot, across the street from the Park,Playground & community Swimming Pool, close to restaurants and shopping! An amazing opportunity in this beautiful home to today's standards of easy urban living, in the hottest spot in Little Elm. please call CSS to schedule ur showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard have any available units?
750 Frisco Hills Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard have?
Some of 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
750 Frisco Hills Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard offers parking.
Does 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard has a pool.
Does 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Frisco Hills Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District