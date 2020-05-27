750 Frisco Hills Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

Built by Grand Homes with lots of modern & updated features in this home, Open Kitchen, with FP, downstairs master, with Office or guest room in first floor. Master suite is large with spacious bath and walk in closets. the great living room has soaring ceilings with electric FP, with door & windows overlooking back patio. Upstairs has five large bedrooms with four full baths. Located on large irregular lot, across the street from the Park,Playground & community Swimming Pool, close to restaurants and shopping! An amazing opportunity in this beautiful home to today's standards of easy urban living, in the hottest spot in Little Elm. please call CSS to schedule ur showing today.