All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 632 Spillway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
632 Spillway Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

632 Spillway Dr

632 Spillway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

632 Spillway Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
632 spillway drive - Property Id: 234241

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home formal dining 2 living areas .
Wooden flooring in throughout except bedrooms and wet areas. Neutral paint Updated ceiling fans and light fixtures. Large yard. House is very close to the lake and easy access to main highways. Come take a look and you will love it.NO Section 8 Housing available. Call/Text at 972-754-2380
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234241
Property Id 234241

(RLNE5606204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Spillway Dr have any available units?
632 Spillway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 632 Spillway Dr have?
Some of 632 Spillway Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Spillway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
632 Spillway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Spillway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 632 Spillway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 632 Spillway Dr offer parking?
No, 632 Spillway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 632 Spillway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Spillway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Spillway Dr have a pool?
No, 632 Spillway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 632 Spillway Dr have accessible units?
No, 632 Spillway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Spillway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Spillway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Spillway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Spillway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District