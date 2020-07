Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Perfect one story 3 bed 2 bath home at a convenient location in great neighborhood. Stainless steel new appliances in kitchen. Open family room, nice floorplan. Fresh paint throughout the house. New Floors, no carpet. New light fixtures.New granite countertop and backsplash Short drive to elementary school and public library. Close to Frisco and lake side activities. Walking distance to the lake. NO section8, $50 application fee with 2 recent pay stub and ID.