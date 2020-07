Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Open Concept Home in a Huge Corner Lot in Little Elm!!! This Home Offers a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom and 2 Car Garage with a Huge Backyard. This Home is Great for Family Gatherings with plenty space area for kids to play. New Carpet...New Paint!!! Open to a longer term lease for 2 years or more