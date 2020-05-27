All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 529 Longshore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
529 Longshore Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:31 AM

529 Longshore Drive

529 Longshore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

529 Longshore Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Move-In Ready & well kept home offers 3BR's + StudyRm, 2LivingRm&2DiningArea in a culdesac street and walking distance to the lake. This home is in a quiet neighborhood and is backing on a treed greenbelt. Formal living and dining as soon as you enter the house. Study room with ceiling fans. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets adjacent to the big family room. Family Rm is light & bright overlooks the beautiful backyard that backs into a beautiful greenbelt. Oversized wood deck to enjoy outdoor living. MasterBR has 2Vanities, SepShower&Tub and WIC. Split BR's. Walking Distance to the Lake, & FewMins Away from Shopping, Dining, Recreation Ctr & Picnic Area. Strictly NoSmoking, NoCriminalRecords, NoEviction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Longshore Drive have any available units?
529 Longshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 529 Longshore Drive have?
Some of 529 Longshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Longshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
529 Longshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Longshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 529 Longshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 529 Longshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 529 Longshore Drive offers parking.
Does 529 Longshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Longshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Longshore Drive have a pool?
No, 529 Longshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 529 Longshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 529 Longshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Longshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Longshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Longshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Longshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District