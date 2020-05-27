529 Longshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Move-In Ready & well kept home offers 3BR's + StudyRm, 2LivingRm&2DiningArea in a culdesac street and walking distance to the lake. This home is in a quiet neighborhood and is backing on a treed greenbelt. Formal living and dining as soon as you enter the house. Study room with ceiling fans. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets adjacent to the big family room. Family Rm is light & bright overlooks the beautiful backyard that backs into a beautiful greenbelt. Oversized wood deck to enjoy outdoor living. MasterBR has 2Vanities, SepShower&Tub and WIC. Split BR's. Walking Distance to the Lake, & FewMins Away from Shopping, Dining, Recreation Ctr & Picnic Area. Strictly NoSmoking, NoCriminalRecords, NoEviction.