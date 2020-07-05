All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 504 Keel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
504 Keel Lane
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:46 AM

504 Keel Lane

504 Keel Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

504 Keel Ln, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Highly acclaimed Frisco ISD!!! Immaculate 2015 built like new house is located in sought after Brentwood subdivision. The home features beautiful stone and brick elevation with front porch, 4 spacious BR and 2.5 bath, Game Room, Large Living area, Huge Kitchen w stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and granite countertops in the kitchen. Study desk nook area for work from home or could be converted to a dry bar. Large backyard has covered patio ideal for kids, pets or to entertain guests. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. GREAT location for an active lifestyle close to grocery, restaurants, shopping & schools, with McCord Park & Lewisville Lake nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Keel Lane have any available units?
504 Keel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 504 Keel Lane have?
Some of 504 Keel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Keel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
504 Keel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Keel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Keel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 504 Keel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 504 Keel Lane offers parking.
Does 504 Keel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Keel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Keel Lane have a pool?
No, 504 Keel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 504 Keel Lane have accessible units?
No, 504 Keel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Keel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Keel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Keel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Keel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District