504 Keel Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highly acclaimed Frisco ISD!!! Immaculate 2015 built like new house is located in sought after Brentwood subdivision. The home features beautiful stone and brick elevation with front porch, 4 spacious BR and 2.5 bath, Game Room, Large Living area, Huge Kitchen w stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and granite countertops in the kitchen. Study desk nook area for work from home or could be converted to a dry bar. Large backyard has covered patio ideal for kids, pets or to entertain guests. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. GREAT location for an active lifestyle close to grocery, restaurants, shopping & schools, with McCord Park & Lewisville Lake nearby!