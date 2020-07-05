504 Keel Lane

Amenities
Highly acclaimed Frisco ISD!!! Immaculate 2015 built like new house is located in sought after Brentwood subdivision. The home features beautiful stone and brick elevation with front porch, 4 spacious BR and 2.5 bath, Game Room, Large Living area, Huge Kitchen w stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and granite countertops in the kitchen. Study desk nook area for work from home or could be converted to a dry bar. Large backyard has covered patio ideal for kids, pets or to entertain guests. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. GREAT location for an active lifestyle close to grocery, restaurants, shopping & schools, with McCord Park & Lewisville Lake nearby!