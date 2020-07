Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lake Living. Energy efficient open plan home with high ceilings. New flooring, kitchen with bay windows,dark custom 42 cabinets,dining with window seat, elec.range with external kitchen vent and built in microwave. Large bright living room with a wall of windows leading to private master retreat with large shower,dual vanities and big walk in closet. Split bedrooms. Fenced in back yard. Lake Lewisville around the corner, five minutes drive to grocery, shopping, schools and restaurants.