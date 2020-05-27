412 Willowlake Drive

Amenities

UPGRADES through out home! NEW ROOF installed in Nov. 2018. Open layout features spacious family room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings open to the kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel sink & granite counter. Breakfast nook looks out onto a 16 x 12.5' patio with custom in-ground fire pit & large backyard with plenty of room for play! Master suite has vaulted ceilings, very large closet, garden tub & separate shower! The present Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Close to Rec Town center, shopping, groceries, schools, community pool, playground, extensive trails, nature park, Lake & Little Elm Park!