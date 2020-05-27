All apartments in Little Elm
412 Willowlake Drive

412 Willowlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Willowlake Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
UPGRADES through out home! NEW ROOF installed in Nov. 2018. Open layout features spacious family room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings open to the kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel sink & granite counter. Breakfast nook looks out onto a 16 x 12.5' patio with custom in-ground fire pit & large backyard with plenty of room for play! Master suite has vaulted ceilings, very large closet, garden tub & separate shower! The present Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Close to Rec Town center, shopping, groceries, schools, community pool, playground, extensive trails, nature park, Lake & Little Elm Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Willowlake Drive have any available units?
412 Willowlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 412 Willowlake Drive have?
Some of 412 Willowlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Willowlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Willowlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Willowlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 412 Willowlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 412 Willowlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 412 Willowlake Drive offers parking.
Does 412 Willowlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Willowlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Willowlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 412 Willowlake Drive has a pool.
Does 412 Willowlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Willowlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Willowlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Willowlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Willowlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Willowlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

