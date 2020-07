Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great neighborhood. Close to Lake Lewisville. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors. Granite countertops. Custom backsplash and nice sized pantry. Laminate wood floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms. This home is a very short walk away from the lake to go for a walk or to cool off during those hot summer days. Come see this little gem before is lease out!