Little Elm, TX
3229 Horizons Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:45 AM

3229 Horizons Drive

3229 Horizons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3229 Horizons Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This captivating home is nestled within the master planned community Sunset Pointe and feeds to highly sought after Frisco ISD. This 1.5 story is a fantastic spot for entertaining and housing a growing family while being in walking distance to Robertson elementary. Kitchen is bright and open including granite countertops with an abundance of cabinet storage. Master bedroom is spacious and tucked away in the back of the home giving much privacy. The home is found just south of 380 with multiple community pools and parks! Do not miss out on this home! Schedule your showing now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Horizons Drive have any available units?
3229 Horizons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3229 Horizons Drive have?
Some of 3229 Horizons Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Horizons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Horizons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Horizons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Horizons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3229 Horizons Drive offer parking?
No, 3229 Horizons Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3229 Horizons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Horizons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Horizons Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3229 Horizons Drive has a pool.
Does 3229 Horizons Drive have accessible units?
No, 3229 Horizons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Horizons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 Horizons Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 Horizons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 Horizons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

