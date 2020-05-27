3229 Horizons Drive

This captivating home is nestled within the master planned community Sunset Pointe and feeds to highly sought after Frisco ISD. This 1.5 story is a fantastic spot for entertaining and housing a growing family while being in walking distance to Robertson elementary. Kitchen is bright and open including granite countertops with an abundance of cabinet storage. Master bedroom is spacious and tucked away in the back of the home giving much privacy. The home is found just south of 380 with multiple community pools and parks! Do not miss out on this home! Schedule your showing now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
