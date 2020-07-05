3201 Horizons Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Frisco ISD! Just less than 2 years old, fully upgraded home with appliances - W&D and Refrigerator, in desirable Lakeview at Sunset community. 2 story offers specious 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms on the first floor and 2 bedrooms with one bathroom, media room and, large game room on second floor. This home features tiled floors, upgraded carpet, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, upgraded granite, stainless steel appliances. Available Jan 31st.Rent negotiable.



Highlights: Installed Water Softner for entire home, Prepaid Security ADT and Weed control and insect control for lawn till December 31 2019.