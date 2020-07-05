317 Willowlake Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Find!! Beautiful Spacious Home with 3 Car Oversized Garage! Lots of interesting nooks for art & decorations. Not your average box home- stylish rooms. Immaculate kitchen is wide open to oversized family room featuring gas log fireplace. Plenty of counter space, drawers, cabinets as well as added breakfast area with window seat and refrigerator . Master is separate from secondary bedrooms with garden tub, shower and walk in closet. Bonus shed in large backyard. Close to Lewisville Lake, restaurants and shopping!