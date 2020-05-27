All apartments in Little Elm
3136 Fox Hollow Drive

Location

3136 Fox Hollow Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home for LEASE available NOW in established neighborhood- Frisco schools* 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and study* Updated with decorator colors, hardwood floors throughout except 2 secondary bedrooms & baths* Quartz counter tops, recently updated kitchen cabinets and SS appliances* Kitchen is open to main living area* Private Master suite has bath with separate vanities, garden tub, large shower and huge walk in closet* Vaulted ceilings, 2-in blinds throughout* Lots of natural light* Wood deck with pergola, nice sized backyard* PHOTOS SHOW PROPERTY WHEN OCCUPIED * TAR APPLICATION & $50 APP FEE REQ'D FOR ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YR-WE WRITE LEASE* SEE PRIVATE REMARKS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Fox Hollow Drive have any available units?
3136 Fox Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3136 Fox Hollow Drive have?
Some of 3136 Fox Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Fox Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Fox Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Fox Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3136 Fox Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3136 Fox Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3136 Fox Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 3136 Fox Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 Fox Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Fox Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 3136 Fox Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Fox Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3136 Fox Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Fox Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 Fox Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3136 Fox Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3136 Fox Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

