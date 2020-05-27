3136 Fox Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home for LEASE available NOW in established neighborhood- Frisco schools* 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and study* Updated with decorator colors, hardwood floors throughout except 2 secondary bedrooms & baths* Quartz counter tops, recently updated kitchen cabinets and SS appliances* Kitchen is open to main living area* Private Master suite has bath with separate vanities, garden tub, large shower and huge walk in closet* Vaulted ceilings, 2-in blinds throughout* Lots of natural light* Wood deck with pergola, nice sized backyard* PHOTOS SHOW PROPERTY WHEN OCCUPIED * TAR APPLICATION & $50 APP FEE REQ'D FOR ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YR-WE WRITE LEASE* SEE PRIVATE REMARKS!