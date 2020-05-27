All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
3066 Morning Star Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3066 Morning Star Drive

3066 Morning Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3066 Morning Star Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
This fresh 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home nestled on a beautiful over sized corner lot, in the highly sought after Sunset Pointe Community with community pool, party pavilions, walking paths, etc. in Little Elm Schools. Cute home boast a spacious open concept kitchen with appliances including microwave & refrigerator, cozy breakfast nook, and large living area with fireplace to pull it all together; huge closet, separate shower and garden tub in Master bath.
Tenant to verify all important info, including but not limited to, schools, HOA policies, room, garage, and lot dimensions.
Minimum 620 credit score and background check required of all adult tenants. Available for move-in right away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3066 Morning Star Drive have any available units?
3066 Morning Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3066 Morning Star Drive have?
Some of 3066 Morning Star Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3066 Morning Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3066 Morning Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3066 Morning Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3066 Morning Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3066 Morning Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3066 Morning Star Drive offers parking.
Does 3066 Morning Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3066 Morning Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3066 Morning Star Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3066 Morning Star Drive has a pool.
Does 3066 Morning Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 3066 Morning Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3066 Morning Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3066 Morning Star Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3066 Morning Star Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3066 Morning Star Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

