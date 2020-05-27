3066 Morning Star Drive

Amenities

garage pool fireplace microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

This fresh 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home nestled on a beautiful over sized corner lot, in the highly sought after Sunset Pointe Community with community pool, party pavilions, walking paths, etc. in Little Elm Schools. Cute home boast a spacious open concept kitchen with appliances including microwave & refrigerator, cozy breakfast nook, and large living area with fireplace to pull it all together; huge closet, separate shower and garden tub in Master bath.

Tenant to verify all important info, including but not limited to, schools, HOA policies, room, garage, and lot dimensions.

Minimum 620 credit score and background check required of all adult tenants. Available for move-in right away!